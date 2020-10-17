Blue Chips Basketball Fall League Scores for 10/17/2020, at Shining Light Academy/SLA
Finals from today’s Blue Chip Basketball Fall League at Shining Light Academy, on West Wendover Avenue…..
Northern Guilford 72, Eastern Guilford 64
East Forsyth 56, Bishop McGuinness 47
Page 58, Shining Light Academy 54
