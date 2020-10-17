Blue Chips Basketball Fall League Scores for 10/17/2020, at Shining Light Academy/SLA

Posted by Andy Durham on October 17, 2020 at 6:29 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Finals from today’s Blue Chip Basketball Fall League at Shining Light Academy, on West Wendover Avenue…..

Northern Guilford 72, Eastern Guilford 64

East Forsyth 56, Bishop McGuinness 47

Page 58, Shining Light Academy 54

Tags: , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top