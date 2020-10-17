Danny Pigge’s Pigskin Preview:Duke at N.C. State, UVA at Wake Forest and North Carolina at Florida State among our In-State showcase teams(Listing the Locals)

Looking at the College Football Slate for Saturday October 17:

Duke(1-4) at N.C. State(3-1) 3:30pm on ESPN 3 and on 105.7 FM locally…..

Watch for Bryson Speas(Dudley HS) on the offensive line, and Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) at DB/Safety, to see action for N.C. State, and State also has Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) on their roster, at #2 on the depth chart at Kicker…

Duke with DB/Safety Isaiah Fisher-Smith(Page HS)

Virginia(1-2) at Wake Forest(1-2) 4pm on ACC Network and on 98.1 FM locally…..

Wake Forest with Malik Puryear(High Point Christian Academy) at DL, Spencer Clapp(Eastern Guilford HS) on the O-line, and Michael Frogge(Northern Guilford HS) at TE…..

North Carolina(3-0) at Florida State(1-3) 7:30pm on ABC TV(TV 45 here locally) and on 94.5 FM locally…..

North Carolina with Nick Mackovic(Page HS) on the O-line, Carson Burgess(Southeast Guilford HS) is at wide receiver, and Myles Murphy(Dudley HS) on the defensive line…

Clemson(4-0) at Georgia Tech(2-2) 12 Noon ABC TV

Pittsburgh(3-2) at Miami(3-1) 12 Noon on ACC Network

Liberty University(4-0) at Syracuse(1-3) 12 Noon on ESPN 3

Louisville(1-3) at Notre Dame(3-0) 2:30pm on NBC TV(Locally on WXII TV 12)

Boston College(3-1) at Virginia Tech(2-1) 8pm on ACC Network

Virginia Tech with QB Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS), WR Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) and LB Alan Tisdale(Page HS)….

Navy(2-2) at East Carolina(1-2) 12 Noon on ESPN 2 and on 980 AM radio locally…..

ECU with LB Chad Stephens(Southeast Guilford HS), LB Alex Angus(Page HS), DB Nolan Johnson(Southwest Guilford HS), DB C.J. Crump(Page HS) and Myles Berry(Dudley HS) at DB for East Carolina…

Florida International(0-2) at Charlotte(1-2) *****POSTPONED*****

Charlotte with DB Lance McMillan(Grimsley HS) and WR Chris Wiggins(Grimsley HS)

Appalachian State(2-1) OFF

Appalachian State with Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) at WR and Elijah Dirrassouba(Page HS) at DL, and Tre Caldwell, from Southeast Guilford HS, at DB…..