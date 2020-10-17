High Point Christian Academy Football goes/moves to (2-0) on the season, after Friday Night’s 56-7 Victory over Covenant Day

High Point Christian Academy Football goes/moves to (2-0) on the season……

Cougars go 2-0 on the season with the 56-7 victory over Covenant Day. — HPCA Cougar Football (@HPCAFootball) October 17, 2020

Joe Sirera, from the News and Record with his Quick Take:

Why the HPCA Cougars won

High Point Christian was bigger, stronger and faster at nearly every position and dominated the line of scrimmage. The Cougars pushed the game to a running clock on their first possession of the second half and Johnathan Medlin never had to punt. They held Covenant Day to 99 yards for the game, including minus-12 yards in the second half.

“Our offensive line really dictated the game,” coach Scott Bell said. “We were pretty much able to run whatever we wanted to run.”

HPCA Stars:

High Point Christian — QB Luke Homol 9-of-16 passing, 193 yards, 4 TDs; RB Jordan Wilson 8 carries, 82 yards, 3 TDs; WR Isaiah Sanders 2 catches, 100 yards, TD; WR Myles Crisp 4 catches, 76 yards, TD; DL Glenn Bullock 2 fumble recoveries.