Sprinkle 1&2 Saturday College Football Scoreboard:Florida State upsets North Carolina, 31-28/N.C. State tops Duke/Wake Forest over Virginia/Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) goes BIG for VA Tech
Finals from the Sprinkle 1&2 Saturday College Football Scoreboard…..Sprinkle #1, 2918 East Market Street, with Tim Rich…Sprinkle #2, 1400 West Gate City Blvd., with Chris Rich…
Florida State 31, North Carolina 28
Dropped passes by the Tar Heels, prevented UNC from having a chance to pull off the comeback, in the closing seconds of this game…
North Carolina(3-1)/FSU(2-3)
N.C. State 31, Duke 20
N.C. State(4-1)/Duke(1-5)
Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) with 2 Tackles, with 1 Solo Tackle and 1 Pass Deflection for N.C. State…
Wake Forest 40, Virginia 23
Wake Forest(2-3)/UVA(1-3)
Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 7
Clemson(5-0)/GA Tech(2-3)
Notre Dame 12, Louisville 7
Notre Dame(4-0)/Louisville(1-4)
Virginia Tech 40, Boston College 14
VA Tech(3-10/BC(3-2)
Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) with 18 carries 164 yards and 3 rushing TD’s/Hooker 11-15 passing for 111 yards and 1 TD passing…4 Total TD’s for Hendon Hooker…Alan Tisdale(Page HS) with 8 Tackles, 1 Solo Tackle, 1/2 Tackle for a Loss, and 1 Fumble Recovery for Tisdale….Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) with 2 receptions for 8 yards for VA Tech…
Miami 31, Pittsburgh 19
Miami(4-1)/Pitt(3-3)
Liberty University 38, Syracuse 21
Liberty(5-0)/Syracuse(1-4)
Navy 27, East Carolina 23
Navy(3-2)/ECU(1-3)
Chad Stephens(Southeast Guilford HS) with 6 Total Tackles and 3 Solo Tackles, plus 1 Tackle for a Loss for ECU…Nolan Johnson(Southwest Guilford HS) with 1 Tackle and it was a Solo Tackle for ECU…
