Carolina Panthers Test Positive for Coronavirus/COVID-19 and they send players, coaches, and staff home

from www.wxii12.com:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —The Carolina Panthers shifted to remote work Monday following an unconfirmed positive COVID-19 test.

The team announced it had sent home players, coaches and staff after the positive test.

“We had an unconfirmed positive test this morning,” the team said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, players, coaches and staff inside the red line areas will work virtually today and Tuesday. The training room remains open and we are still scheduled to operate on our regular itinerary on Wednesday.”

The team did not divulge if the test came from players, coaches or non-football personnel.

Carolina played Chicago on Sunday.