College Football Associated Press Top 25 Poll for this week:North Carolina #14/N.C. State #23/Clemson #1/Notre Dame #3/Miami #11/VA Tech #19

N.C. State(4-1) at North Carolina(3-1) on Saturday at 12 Noon…..

Rank	Team	        Points (No. 1 votes)	W-L
1	Clemson	        1,542  (54)	        5-0
2	Alabama	        1,494  (8)	        4-0
3	Notre Dame	1,337	                4-0
4	Georgia	        1,300	                3-1
5	Ohio State	1,223	                0-0
6	Oklahoma State	1,137	                3-0
7	Texas A&M	1,054	                3-1
8	Penn State	1,033	                0-0
9	Cincinnati	1,028	                3-0
10	Florida	        942	                2-1
11	Miami	        887	                4-1
12	BYU	        875	                5-0
13	Oregon	        841	                0-0
T-14	North Carolina	677	                3-1
T-14	Wisconsin	677	                0-0
16	SMU	        638	                5-0
17	Iowa State	511	                3-1
18	Michigan	489	                0-0
19	Virginia Tech	411	                3-1
20	Kansas State	399	                3-1
21	Minnesota	234	                0-0
22	Marshall	227	                4-0
23	N.C. State	199	                4-1
24	USC	        192	                0-0
25	Coastal Carolina 185	                4-0

Moved in: Marshall; N.C. State; Coastal Carolina.

Others receiving votes: Memphis 76; Oklahoma 74; Tulsa 58; West Virginia 57; Auburn 48; Iowa 42; Louisiana-Lafayette 40; Liberty 37; Utah 36; UAB 30; Army 29; Arkansas 15; Air Force 14; Kentucky 12; Tennessee 11; Virginia 9; Arizona State 9; Washington 8; South Carolina 8; Indiana 4; Texas 1.

