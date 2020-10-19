College Football Associated Press Top 25 Poll for this week:North Carolina #14/N.C. State #23/Clemson #1/Notre Dame #3/Miami #11/VA Tech #19
N.C. State(4-1) at North Carolina(3-1) on Saturday at 12 Noon…..
Rank Team Points (No. 1 votes) W-L 1 Clemson 1,542 (54) 5-0 2 Alabama 1,494 (8) 4-0 3 Notre Dame 1,337 4-0 4 Georgia 1,300 3-1 5 Ohio State 1,223 0-0 6 Oklahoma State 1,137 3-0 7 Texas A&M 1,054 3-1 8 Penn State 1,033 0-0 9 Cincinnati 1,028 3-0 10 Florida 942 2-1 11 Miami 887 4-1 12 BYU 875 5-0 13 Oregon 841 0-0 T-14 North Carolina 677 3-1 T-14 Wisconsin 677 0-0 16 SMU 638 5-0 17 Iowa State 511 3-1 18 Michigan 489 0-0 19 Virginia Tech 411 3-1 20 Kansas State 399 3-1 21 Minnesota 234 0-0 22 Marshall 227 4-0 23 N.C. State 199 4-1 24 USC 192 0-0 25 Coastal Carolina 185 4-0
Moved in: Marshall; N.C. State; Coastal Carolina.
Others receiving votes: Memphis 76; Oklahoma 74; Tulsa 58; West Virginia 57; Auburn 48; Iowa 42; Louisiana-Lafayette 40; Liberty 37; Utah 36; UAB 30; Army 29; Arkansas 15; Air Force 14; Kentucky 12; Tennessee 11; Virginia 9; Arizona State 9; Washington 8; South Carolina 8; Indiana 4; Texas 1.
