George Brothers Sunday NFL Scoreboard for 10/18/2020:Carolina Panthers fall to (3-3) after loss to the Chicago Bears/Steelers, Titans and Seahawks only Remaining Unbeatens at (5-0)/Emanuel Moseley(Dudley HS) BIG Defensive Day for 49ers

Sunday Finals from the National Football League:

Chicago Bears 23, Carolina Panthers 16

Panthers(3-3)/Bears(5-1)

Panthers’ QB Teddy Bridgewater was 16-29 for 216 yards, with 0 TD’s and 2 INT’s…Panthers’ RB Mike Davis with 52 yards rushing on 18 carries and 1 TD…D.J. Moore with 5 receptions for 93 yards for the Panthers…Panthers’ DB Jeremy Chinn with 5 Tackles and 4 Solo Tackles, plus Chinn had 2 Pass Deflections and 1 Interception…

Pittsburgh 38, Cleveland 7

Steelers(5-0)/Browns(4-2)

Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS) with 5 Tackles and 4 Solo Tackles, and he had one Tackle for a Loss for the Browns…

Tennessee 42, Houston 36 Overtime

Titans(5-0)/Texans(1-5)

Baltimore 30, Philadelphia 28

Ravens(5-1)/Eagles(1-4-1)

Tampa Bay 38, Green Bay 10

Tampa Bay(4-2)/Green Bay(4-1)

Tom Brady was 17-27 for 166 yards and he had two TD passes and 0 INT’s for the Bucs…

Indianapolis 31, Cincinnati 27

Colts(4-2)/Bengals(1-4-1)

Colts’ QB Philip Rivers goes 29-44 for 371 yards, with 3 TD’s and 1 INT…Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS) with 2 Tackles and both were Solo Tackles, and Pratt had 1 Tackle for a Loss, for the Bengals…

San Francisco 24, LA Rams 16

49ers(3-3)/Rams(4-2)

Big return to the lineup for Emanuel Moseley(Dudley HS) as he had 7 Tackles and they were all 7 Solo Tackles, plus Moseley had 3 BIG Pass Deflections for the 49ers…..

Miami 24, NY Jets 0

Dolphins(3-3)/Jets(0-6)

Denver 18, New England 12

Broncos(2-3)/Patriots(2-3)

Cam Newton 17-25 passing for 157 yards and 0 TD’s/2 INT’s..Newton with 10 carries for 76 yards and 1 rushing TD…Newton 1 pass reception for 16 yards….

Detroit 34, Jacksonville 16

Lions(2-3)/Jaguars(1-5)

NY Giants 20, Washington 19

Giants(1-5)/Washington(1-5)

Atlanta 40, Minnesota 23

Falcons(1-5)/Vikings(1-5)

Monday Night Football:

Kansas City Chiefs(4-1) at Buffalo Bills(4-1) 5pm on FOX

Arizona Cardinals(3-2) at Dallas Cowboys(2-3) 8:15pm on ESPN

BYE Week:

LA Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders