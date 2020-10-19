George Brothers Sunday NFL Scoreboard for 10/18/2020:Carolina Panthers fall to (3-3) after loss to the Chicago Bears/Steelers, Titans and Seahawks only Remaining Unbeatens at (5-0)/Emanuel Moseley(Dudley HS) BIG Defensive Day for 49ers
Sunday Finals from the National Football League:
Chicago Bears 23, Carolina Panthers 16
Panthers(3-3)/Bears(5-1)
Panthers’ QB Teddy Bridgewater was 16-29 for 216 yards, with 0 TD’s and 2 INT’s…Panthers’ RB Mike Davis with 52 yards rushing on 18 carries and 1 TD…D.J. Moore with 5 receptions for 93 yards for the Panthers…Panthers’ DB Jeremy Chinn with 5 Tackles and 4 Solo Tackles, plus Chinn had 2 Pass Deflections and 1 Interception…
Pittsburgh 38, Cleveland 7
Steelers(5-0)/Browns(4-2)
Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS) with 5 Tackles and 4 Solo Tackles, and he had one Tackle for a Loss for the Browns…
Tennessee 42, Houston 36 Overtime
Titans(5-0)/Texans(1-5)
Baltimore 30, Philadelphia 28
Ravens(5-1)/Eagles(1-4-1)
Tampa Bay 38, Green Bay 10
Tampa Bay(4-2)/Green Bay(4-1)
Tom Brady was 17-27 for 166 yards and he had two TD passes and 0 INT’s for the Bucs…
Indianapolis 31, Cincinnati 27
Colts(4-2)/Bengals(1-4-1)
Colts’ QB Philip Rivers goes 29-44 for 371 yards, with 3 TD’s and 1 INT…Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS) with 2 Tackles and both were Solo Tackles, and Pratt had 1 Tackle for a Loss, for the Bengals…
San Francisco 24, LA Rams 16
49ers(3-3)/Rams(4-2)
Big return to the lineup for Emanuel Moseley(Dudley HS) as he had 7 Tackles and they were all 7 Solo Tackles, plus Moseley had 3 BIG Pass Deflections for the 49ers…..
Miami 24, NY Jets 0
Dolphins(3-3)/Jets(0-6)
Denver 18, New England 12
Broncos(2-3)/Patriots(2-3)
Cam Newton 17-25 passing for 157 yards and 0 TD’s/2 INT’s..Newton with 10 carries for 76 yards and 1 rushing TD…Newton 1 pass reception for 16 yards….
Detroit 34, Jacksonville 16
Lions(2-3)/Jaguars(1-5)
NY Giants 20, Washington 19
Giants(1-5)/Washington(1-5)
Atlanta 40, Minnesota 23
Falcons(1-5)/Vikings(1-5)
Monday Night Football:
Kansas City Chiefs(4-1) at Buffalo Bills(4-1) 5pm on FOX
Arizona Cardinals(3-2) at Dallas Cowboys(2-3) 8:15pm on ESPN
BYE Week:
LA Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders
