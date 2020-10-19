Sincere Burnette(Grimsley HS) Selected as a 2020 Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete
Sincere Burnette, from Grimsley High School has been selected as a 2020 Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete….
Congratulations to Grimsley LB Sincere Burnette on being selected as a 2020 Great American Rivalry Series ??????? ???????.
In Partnership with [@ProFootballHOF]
Presented by: @USMarineCorps / #Marines / #SAHOF2020 pic.twitter.com/EaPrWUaVOK
— Great American Rivalry Series (@AmericanRivalry) October 16, 2020
