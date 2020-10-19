Update on Injury Status for N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary
Here is the Sunday injury update on N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary…..
.@DevinLeary1 had surgery on a broken fibula this morning and will be out 4-8 weeks. Surgery went well, but know he would appreciate your thoughts & prayers, #WPN. pic.twitter.com/4JUhD1449F
— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 18, 2020
