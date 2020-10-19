Yakez Doggett(Page HS) named 2020 Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete
Yakez Doggett, from the Page High School football team, has been selected as a 2020 Great American Rivalry Series
Scholar Athlete…..
Congratulations to Page QB/DE Yakez Doggett on being selected as a 2020 Great American Rivalry Series ??????? ???????.
In Partnership with [@ProFootballHOF]
Presented by: @USMarineCorps / #Marines / #SAHOF2020 pic.twitter.com/Jy8ljfxIfq
— Great American Rivalry Series (@AmericanRivalry) October 17, 2020
