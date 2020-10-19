Yakez Doggett(Page HS) named 2020 Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete

Posted by Andy Durham on October 19, 2020 at 10:55 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Yakez Doggett, from the Page High School football team, has been selected as a 2020 Great American Rivalry Series
Scholar Athlete…..

Tags: , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top