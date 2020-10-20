Freshmen and Sophomores are making Big Impact on N.C. State Defense:Frosh Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) getting in on his fair share of the Snaps

from The Wolfpacker:

About 70 percent of the tackles on the N.C. State Wolfpack defense and over half of the tackles for losses and sacks are coming from freshmen and sophomores.

Freshman defensive back/safety Devan Boykin(Ragsdale High School) – 149 Total Snaps (Game 1:1 Snap , Game 2:13 Snaps, Game 3:21 Snaps, Game 4:70 Snaps, Game 5:44 Snaps)