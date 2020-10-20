Freshmen and Sophomores are making Big Impact on N.C. State Defense:Frosh Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) getting in on his fair share of the Snaps
from The Wolfpacker:
About 70 percent of the tackles on the N.C. State Wolfpack defense and over half of the tackles for losses and sacks are coming from freshmen and sophomores.
Numbers: https://t.co/iW5hvoUUgR pic.twitter.com/KdCt1wuim5
— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 20, 2020
Freshman defensive back/safety Devan Boykin(Ragsdale High School) – 149 Total Snaps (Game 1:1 Snap , Game 2:13 Snaps, Game 3:21 Snaps, Game 4:70 Snaps, Game 5:44 Snaps)
