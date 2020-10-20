Marcell Ozuna(Greensboro Grasshoppers) has a Message for the Fans following an outstanding postseason with the Atlanta Braves
Here is the message from former Greensboro Grasshopper Marcell Ozuna, following an outstanding postseason, as an outfielder, with the Atlanta Braves…Just shy of the World Series, but none-the-less, an outstanding run by Ozuna and the Braves…..
"Thank you for accepting me, and for allowing me to play for you in 2020."
Marcell Ozuna's message to @Braves fans on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/J59TmuU3YY
— FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) October 20, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.