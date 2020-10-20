RB Will Shipley, from Weddington High School, will bypass/skip his Senior Year of High School and head on to Clemson in January

Posted by Andy Durham on October 20, 2020

There will be No Senior Year of high school football for Will Shipley, from Weddington High SchoolShipley will go ahead and graduate early and enroll at Clemson University, for college football in January 2021…..

