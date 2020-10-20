RB Will Shipley, from Weddington High School, will bypass/skip his Senior Year of High School and head on to Clemson in January

There will be No Senior Year of high school football for Will Shipley, from Weddington High School…Shipley will go ahead and graduate early and enroll at Clemson University, for college football in January 2021…..

