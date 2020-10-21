Jason Michael Carroll coming to Ivey Redmon Park in Kernersville on Friday Night:Gate City Sports hosting this event along with Atlantic Coast Fall Super NIT
Gate City Sports is hosting our Atlantic Coast Fall Super NIT this weekend Oct 24/25…..We start Friday with festivities including a home run derby, at Ivey Redmon in Kernersville, at 4pm.
Jason Michael Carroll will be LIVE in concert at 7pm.
We are limited on tickets cost $20.00 for adult Children 10.00 6 under FREE. If you are interested in tickets please email gatecitysports@yahoo.com.
Our baseball tournament is being hosted at Carolyn Allen, Proehlific Park and Ivey Redmon. We will start at 9am both days, come out and support your local youth sports.
Gate:
6 under Free
Student (7-17) $8.00
Adult $10.00
Seniors $8.00
Go to www.gatecitysports.org for more details…
Info courtesy of Tonya Johnson:
Tonya Johnson
Gate City Sports, USSSA
336-460-7980
www.ncusssabaseball.com
www.usssa.com
