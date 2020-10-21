Mehki Wall(Dudley HS) gets College Football Offer from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Mehki Wall, from James B. Dudley High School, has received a college football offer from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

Wall, part of the Dudley HS Class of 2022, is a wide receiver and kick returner, for the Dudley Panthers football team….

2022 WR @mehkiwall3 pick up an offer from the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers University! https://t.co/xj2LeBBdtY — Dudley Football (@DBoyzFootball) October 21, 2020