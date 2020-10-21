Mehki Wall(Dudley HS) gets College Football Offer from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Posted by Andy Durham on October 21, 2020 at 12:08 am under College, High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

Mehki Wall, from James B. Dudley High School, has received a college football offer from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Wall, part of the Dudley HS Class of 2022, is a wide receiver and kick returner, for the Dudley Panthers football team….

