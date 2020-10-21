NC Fusion Boys Lacrosse: Lax Gives Back

Hello Coaches, Parents, and Players,

The 5th Annual Triad Pumpkin Classic is coming up soon and we are looking forward to a great weekend of lacrosse. As you get ready to head to the tournament, we could use your help!

We are Lax Gives Back, a non-profit organization founded by youth lacrosse players in 2016, dedicated to spreading the game of lacrosse. We accept equipment donations, which we then redistribute to players and teams in need at no cost.

We believe strongly that sports improve the quality of life for youth by improving self-esteem, building character, teaching discipline, developing teamwork skills, and adding a general preparedness for life. We believe that every player who wants to play lacrosse should be able to play. However, the cost of equipment for players can be a huge deterrent.

So will you help us spread the game of lacrosse one stick at a time? If you have equipment to donate, please bring it on Saturday, October 31st or Sunday, November 1st to the Lax Gives Back tent. We’d love to meet you! Please see the attached flyer for more info.

Thank you and good luck to all at the Triad Pumpkin Classic!