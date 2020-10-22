2020NE Cycle NC Mountain Ride Registration Open!

Registration is now open for the 2020NE Cycle North Carolina Mountain Ride in Forest City!?

We are excited to continue working with Forest City, and we look forward to making the event even bigger and better in 2021! Visit the link below for more information or to sign up today!

2020NE Cycle NC Mountain Ride

What’s included with your registration?

Free optional tune-up ride on Friday led by the Mountain Ride Route Developer

Performance blend event shirt

Indoor & outdoor camping space

Electronic route sheets and maps

Access to Ride With GPS features including voice commands and GPS download options files.

Rest stops with snacks and beverages

Clear, color coded routes

SAG (Support And Gear) support

Entertainment, local activities & beverage gardens

Portable restrooms at rest stops & camp

Showers facilities each day and night

Cycle NC Social with catered meal (vegetarian options available)

Bike techs at camp & rest stops

Cycle NC Mobile App (ios & android)

Law Enforcement at various locations on routes

A great time with new & old friends!

Full Weekend Options (for both days, plus the Friday warm-up ride):

Adults: $170 Adult Non-Rider: $65

Child: $40 Child Non-Rider: $20

Daily Option:

Adult: $90

Child: $25

**Please note: Some prices will increase on 1/1/2021**