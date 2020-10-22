2020NE Cycle NC Mountain Ride Registration Open!
Registration is now open for the 2020NE Cycle North Carolina Mountain Ride in Forest City!?
We are excited to continue working with Forest City, and we look forward to making the event even bigger and better in 2021! Visit the link below for more information or to sign up today!
2020NE Cycle NC Mountain Ride
What’s included with your registration?
Free optional tune-up ride on Friday led by the Mountain Ride Route Developer
Performance blend event shirt
Indoor & outdoor camping space
Electronic route sheets and maps
Access to Ride With GPS features including voice commands and GPS download options files.
Rest stops with snacks and beverages
Clear, color coded routes
SAG (Support And Gear) support
Entertainment, local activities & beverage gardens
Portable restrooms at rest stops & camp
Showers facilities each day and night
Cycle NC Social with catered meal (vegetarian options available)
Bike techs at camp & rest stops
Cycle NC Mobile App (ios & android)
Law Enforcement at various locations on routes
A great time with new & old friends!
Full Weekend Options (for both days, plus the Friday warm-up ride):
Adults: $170 Adult Non-Rider: $65
Child: $40 Child Non-Rider: $20
Daily Option:
Adult: $90
Child: $25
**Please note: Some prices will increase on 1/1/2021**
