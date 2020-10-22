VTO Sports Event Coming Up this weekend(Sunday October 25) at Davie County High School

This VTO Sports event is coming up on Sunday at Davie County High School, and the football combine event again will be held at Davie County HS, but the event flyer lists the event taking place at Davie County High School, in Greensboro, N.C. That is a new one on me, but the event will go on…I have just not heard of a Davie County HS being located in Greensboro before…

Here is the info from Twitter:

Who are the best players in the #336? Come compete in Mocksville at the former Davie County High Stadium on Sunday Oct 25th!! pic.twitter.com/T3CpOA9pYJ — Deana King (@NCPreps) October 22, 2020