Caldwell Academy Volleyball Update:The State Playoffs Are Here!!!

Caldwell Academy Volleyball Update – State Playoffs Are Here!!

Special report to Greensboro Sports by Chris Black

Caldwell Academy Volleyball recently completed their regular season with a perfect record of 16 – 0 and claimed their 7th straight conference championship.

Coach Dan Bozarth has built a consistent winner at Caldwell and had this to say about his team: “Program is a word thrown around a lot. Some people manufacture it or recruit it. Caldwell volleyball builds it. We have outstanding players, but even better kids. I know people keep waiting for us to falter and one day we might, but our kids just keep pushing. They work relentlessly and they push each other to be better. It’s not always perfect, but we embrace the challenges and the peaks and valleys of the season.”

Senior night was held on Oct. 13 and was a bittersweet moment for the 3 seniors: Gabby Black, Lindsey MacDiarmid, and Christina Phillips. All 3 have been at Caldwell since kindergarten and have been playing together since 6th grade. These 3 seniors have really taken over leadership roles within the program for the past 2 seasons and the results show on the court. Senior night at Caldwell is always very special as Coach Bo does a great job of recognizing each senior and their families along with noting player accomplishments on the court and their future plans for off the court.

With Caldwell’s undefeated record and having notched wins against other highly ranked teams during the regular season, the Eagles earned the #1 overall seed for the state playoffs which began on Thursday, Oct. 22. The Eagles rolled to a 3 set sweep of O’Neal School in the first round and now get ready for a showdown with #4 seed University Christian out of Hickory on Saturday.

Playoff matches usually bring packed gyms and exciting atmospheres, but that will not be the case this year. With Covid-19 concerns still prevalent, the state association has altered the fan attendance policy for state playoff matches. Home teams are allowed 13 spectators and visiting teams are allowed 12 spectators. That excitement will certainly be missed but veteran teams that know how to motivate themselves should have an advantage. The Eagles hope to use their veteran presence to their advantage as they look to keep pushing towards a state championship.

