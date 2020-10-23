Danny Pigge’s Pigskin Preview:N.C. State at North Carolina today/Saturday at 12 Noon in Chapel Hill, at Kenan Stadium(Looking at the Locals)

Here is a look at the Saturday lineup for college football, as Danny Pigge, from Ameriprise Financial, brings us the Danny Pigge Pigskin Preview….Check out Danny Pigge’s ad in the right hand column here at the website….

N.C. State(4-1) at North Carolina(3-1) 12 Noon on ESPN…Local radio on 94.5 FM for UNC/N.C. State on 105.7 FM

*****Watch for Bryson Speas(Dudley HS) on the offensive line, and Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) at DB/Safety, to see action for N.C. State, and State also has Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) on their roster, at #2 on the depth chart at Kicker…*****

++++++North Carolina with Nick Mackovic(Page HS) on the O-line, Carson Burgess(Southeast Guilford HS) is at wide receiver, and Myles Murphy(Dudley HS) on the defensive line…++++++

Syracuse(1-4) at Clemson(5-0) 12 Noon on ACC Network

Florida State(2-3) at Louisville(1-4) 12 Noon on ESPN3

Virginia Tech(3-1) at Wake Forest(2-2) 3:30pm on ESPN3 and locally on 98.1 FM radio…

Wake Forest with Malik Puryear(High Point Christian Academy) on DL, Spencer Clapp(Eastern Guilford HS) on the O-line, and Michael Frogge(Northern Guilford HS) at TE…..

Virginia Tech with QB Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS), WR Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) and LB Alan Tisdale(Page HS)…

Notre Dame(4-0) at Pittsburgh(3-3) 3:30pm on ABC/TV 45 locally

Georgia Tech(2-3) at Boston College(3-2) 4pm on ACC Network

Virginia(1-3) at Miami(4-1) 8pm on ACC Network

UTEP(3-2) at Charlotte(1-2) 12 Noon on ESPN Plus and on 730 AM radio…

Charlotte with DB Lance McMillan(Grimsley HS) and WR Chris Wiggins(Grimsley HS)

Duke(1-5) OFF

Duke with DB/Safety Isaiah Fisher-Smith(Page HS)….Fisher-Smith blocked a punt for Duke, last week in the N.C. State game….

East Carolina(1-3) OFF

ECU with LB Chad Stephens(Southeast Guilford HS), LB Alex Angus(Page HS), DB Nolan Johnson(Southwest Guilford HS), DB C.J. Crump(Page HS) and Myles Berry(Dudley HS) at DB for East Carolina…

from Thursday:

Appalachian State 45, Arkansas State 17

APP State(3-1)…Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) with 1 catch for 12 yards for APP State….