N.C. State Football vs. North Carolina on Saturday at 12 Noon, in Chapel Hill

NC State jumped back into the national rankings this week after improving to 4-1 after beating Duke 31-20 last weekend, landing at #23 in the AP Poll.

The Wolfpack will head to Chapel Hill to face the #14 Tar Heels on Saturday, marking only the 3rd time in the storied history of the rivalry when both teams were ranked.

UNC has been victorious in the first two ranked rivalry bouts.

In 1993, #18 UNC defeated #19 NC State 35-14, and in 1979, the #19 Tar Heels defeated #15 Wolfpack 35-21.

Both of these games were in Raleigh.

