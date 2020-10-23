Philadelphia Eagles edge New Giants, 22-21, in Thursday Night Football

Final:Philadelphia Eagles 22, New Giants 21

Eagles(2-4-1)/Giants(1-6)

from www.nfl.com:

One-win teams collided on Thursday with plenty of ups, downs and everything in between. Though it wasn’t always pretty, it was dramatic.

The NFC East tilt came down to the wire, with Carson Wentz throwing a beautiful game-winning touchdown score to Boston Scott and a Brandon Graham forced fumble sealing the Philadelphia Eagles’ 22-21 win over the New York Giants.

from www.espn.com:

PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles did it again, roaring back late in the game to upend the New York Giants, 22-21, and put themselves in the driver’s seat in the lowly NFC East.

In the process, they extended their winning streak over the Giants to eight games.

Wentz led a pair of touchdown drives in the fourth quarter after struggling for much of the night, and put the Eagles ahead with a beauty of a pass to running back Boston Scott down the right sideline for an 18-yard touchdown with 40 seconds remaining.

He finished 25-of-43 for 359 yards with three touchdowns (2 passing, 1 running) and an interception.