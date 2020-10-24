Austin Barnes(Greensboro Grasshoppers) being BIG for the LA Dodgers on Friday night:Barnes with a Bunt and a Blast for key RBI(Good job by the former Hopper)

Former Greensboro Grasshopper Austin Barnes, with a bunt and a blast that drove in key runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, in Game Three of the 2020 World Series…

Again, a BIG night for Barnes, who played for the Hoppers back in 2012, when he batted .318, with 12 home runs and 65 RBI for the Greensboro Grasshoppers, and Austin Barnes manager/skipper that year in Greensboro, with the Hoppers, was David Berg….

Good job, former Greensboro Grasshopper, Austin Barnes….