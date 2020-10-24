High Point Christian Academy football falls 50-20 on Friday night to Rabun Gap

Final Score:Rabun Gap 50, High Point Christian Academy 20

HPCA(2-1)

from Joe Sirera at www.greensboro.com:/HSXtra…..

Why the High Point Christian Academy Cougars lost

Once Rabun Gap was able to cut down on penalties (12 for 90 yards in the first half), the Eagles were simply too big and too deep for High Point Christian. QB Aidan Semo had time to play pitch-and-catch with his big, speedy receivers against a young Cougars secondary, and with the lead Rabun Gap was able to wear down a battered defense with 135 yards on the ground in the third quarter. The Eagles scored on their last eight possessions.

“When you’ve got three freshmen on the field on defense, we’re putting those kids in some tough spots,” said High Point Christian coach Scott Bell. “It’s not their fault. It’s what we have and the roster that we have.”

Stars

High Point Christian — QB Luke Homol 12-of-25 passing, 176 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 16 carries, 90 yards; WR Isaiah Sanders 4 catches, 79 yards, 3 TDs.