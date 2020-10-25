Sprinkle 1&2 College Football Scoreboard for Saturday October 24:North Carolina over N.C. State, 48-21, as UNC RB Javonte Williams goes for 3 TD’s on the ground/Wake Forest takes down VA Tech(Looking at Locals)
Finals:
North Carolina 48, N.C. State 21
UNC(4-1)/N.C. State(4-2)…North Carolina looks to have controlled all phases of the game, with UNC QB Sam Howell going 18-29, for 252 yards and 1 TD/0 INT…RB Javonte Williams with 160 yards on 19 carries and Williams had 3 TD’s rushing for UNC…UNC RB Michael Carter with 106 yards on 17 carries, with 1 TD for Carter….UNC WR Dynami Brown with 105 yards on 7 receptions…
Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) got the start at safety for N.C. State on Saturday, and Devan came up with 3 Tackles, and 2 of those tackles, were Solo Tackles for N.C. State…
Wake Forest 23, Virginia Tech 16
WFU(3-2)/VA Tech(3-2)….Christian Beal-Smith(East Forsyth HS) with 129 yards rushing on 13 carries for WFU…Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) went 17-33 for 223 yards, with 1 TD/3 INT’s…Hooker rushed for 98 yards on 17 carries for VA Tech…Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) with 5 receptions for 51 yards for VA Tech…Alan Tisdale(Page HS) with 8 Tackles, with 3 Solo Tackles for VA Tech….
Clemson 47, Syracuse 21
Clemson(6-0)/Syracuse(1-5)
Notre Dame 45, Pittsburgh 3
ND(5-0)/Pitt(3-4)
Miami 19, Virginia 14
Miami(5-1)/UVA(1-4)
Louisville 48, Florida State 16
Louisville(2-4)/FSU(2-4)
Boston College 48, Georgia Tech 27
BC(4-2)/GA Tech(2-4)
Charlotte 38, UTEP 28
Charlotte(2-2)/UTEP(3-3)
Lance McMillan(Grimsley HS) with 1 Tackle and 1 Solo Tackle for Charlotte…Chris Wiggins(Grimsley HS) with 1 Tackle, and it was 1 Solo Tackle for Charlotte….
Duke(1-5) OFF
East Carolina(1-3) OFF
from Thursday night:
Appalachian State 45, Arkansas State 17
APP State(3-1)
