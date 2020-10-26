Carolina Cobras announce signing of WR Martel Moore
Carolina Sports Official Player Signing of WR Martel Moore signs with the Cobras https://t.co/ImD14O16Od pic.twitter.com/NM9TOeyWA4
— Carolina Cobras (@CarCobras) October 26, 2020
