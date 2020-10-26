George Brothers Sunday NFL Scoreboard:Carolina Panthers fall to (3-4) after loss to New Orleans Saints(Late Field Goal Attempt by Joey Slye says bye-bye as it goes by, and misses from 65 yards)/Looking at the Locals!!!

Sunday NFL Scoreboard brought to us by the George Brothers Funeral Service, here on Greenhaven Drive, here in Greensboro….Jeff, Scotty, Michael, and Kevin are ready to serve you at the George Brothers Funeral Service, family serving family, with Traditional Values…Be sure to see their ad on the right side display ad column, here at the site….

NFL Finals from Sunday:

Sunday Night Football:Arizona Cardinals 37, Seattle Seahawks 34

Seahawks(5-1)/Cardinals(5-2)…Arizona’s QB Kyler Murray threw for 360 yards, with 3 TD’s and 1 INT…Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson went 33-50 for 388 yards with 3 TD passes, but Wilson was also intercepted 3 times…..Tyler Lockett with 15 receptions for 200 yards and 3 TD catches for Seattle…

New Orleans Saints 27, Carolina Panthers 24

Saints(4-2)/Panthers(3-4)…Panthers running game with just 37 yards on 14 carries….QB Teddy Bridgewater was 23-28 for the Panthers for 254 yards and 2 TD passes…Panthers’ receiver D.J. Moore with 93 yards on 4 receptions and Moore had two TD receptions…Dree Brees, QB for New Orleans goes 29-36 for 258 yards for the Saints, and Brees threw for 2 TD passes, with 0 INT’s…New Orleans with 29 carries for 138 yards rushing….Big difference with you see the Panthers only had 37 yards rushing…

from CarolinaPanthers.com/www.carolinapanthers.com:CHARLOTTE — When the ball left his foot, Joey Slye thought he made it.

During pregame, the kicker had sailed one through the uprights from 60 yards that had 5 to 10 more yards of distance on it. Slye has also hit off the tee in practice from 70 yards out and from 73 with the wind at his back.

On this kick, Slye’s process was solid as he swung his right leg, from his stance to his chest, to the extension as he followed through. And the ball’s trajectory was right down the middle.

“I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be good by at least two or three (yards),'” Slye said.

But this 65-yard field goal attempt, which would’ve been the longest field goal in league history, was just short. Not by much, as the slow-motion replays showed the ball going end over end before fading just in front of the uprights.

“Feel like, obviously, I let the team down,” Slye said. “They put trust in me to go out there, and every single time I’m on the field, I’m expecting to do my job at the highest level.”

Missing the field goal essentially sealed Carolina’s 27-24 loss in New Orleans, dropping the club to 3-4 on the season. But considering it was a 65-yard attempt, Slye was hard to blame. The real problem came on the snap before his near-record make.

The Panthers had third-and-11 from the New Orleans 39. That would’ve been a 57-yard field goal attempt — long, but makeable considering Slye’s leg strength. As quarterback Teddy Bridgewater dropped back, he had wide receiver Curtis Samuel on the left side, streaking toward the end zone in a one-on-one matchup with cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

“We had the perfect play call,” Bridgewater said. “Probably would’ve scored a touchdown if we had got it off.”

But Bridgewater’s pocket quickly collapsed. Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport started his rush to the outside before looping back inside to pressure Bridgewater up the middle. Running back Mike Davis got in front of Davenport, but it was no use. The quarterback couldn’t avoid Davenport’s grasp as he tried to step up, getting taken down for a critical 8-yard loss.

More from the George Brothers NFL Scoreboard, from Sunday:

Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Tennessee Titans 24

Steelers(6-0)/Titans(5-1)…Eric Ebron(Smith HS) with 6 receptions for 50 yards for the Steelers….

Cleveland Browns 37, Cincinnati Bengals 34

Browns(5-2)/Bengals(1-5-1)…Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS) with 4 Tackles, and 2 of his tackles were Solo Tackles for the Browns…Rookie QB Joe Burrow was 35-47, for 406 yards and 2 TD passes/1 INT, for the Bengals…QB Baker Mayfield went 22-28 for 297 yards, with 5 TD passes and 1 INT for the Browns….Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS) with 6 tackles and 4 of them were Solo Tackles for the Bengals…

Detroit Lions 23, Atlanta Falcons 22

Lions(3-3)/Falcons(1-5)

LA Chargers 39, Jacksonville Jaguars 29

Chargers(2-4)/Jaguars(1-6)…Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) with 10 receptions for 125 yards for the Chargers…

San Francisco 49ers 39, New England Patriots 6

49ers(4-3)/Patriots(2-4)…Emanuel Moseley(Dudley HS) with 1 Tackle, and it was a Solo Tackle and Moseley had 1 Pass Deflection for the 49ers….Emanuel Moseley with One Interception for the 49ers and he returned the pick 51 yards for the 49ers…Pats’ QB Cam Newton was 9-15 for 98 yards, with 0 TD passes and Cam threw 3 Interceptions on the afternoon…..

Buffalo Bills 18, NY Jets 10

Bills(5-2)/Jets(0-7)

Washington Football Team 25, Dallas Cowboys 3

Washington Football Team(2-5)/Cowboys(2-5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 45, Las Vegas Raiders 20

Bucs(5-2)/Raiders(3-3)…Bucs’ QB Tom Brady went 33-45 for 369 yards and 4 TD passes, for Brady…

Kansas City Chiefs 43, Denver Broncos 16

Chiefs(6-1)/Broncos(2-4)

Green Bay Packers 35, Houston Texans 20

Packers(5-1)/Texans(1-6)

from Thursday Night:

Philadelphia 22, New York Giants 21

Eagles(2-4)/Giants(1-6)

Monday Night Football:

Chicago Bears(5-1) at LA Rams(4-2) 8:15pm on ESPN

BYES this week:

Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens…..