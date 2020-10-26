New Associated Press/AP College Football Poll with Clemson, Notre Dame, Miami, and North Carolina from the ACC
New Associated Press/AP College Football Poll
1)Clemson (52 first-place votes)
2)Alabama (10)
3)Ohio State
4)Notre Dame
5)Georgia
6)Oklahoma State
7)Cincinnati
8)Texas A&M
9)Wisconsin
10)Florida
11)BYU
12)Miami
13)Michigan
14)Oregon
15)North Carolina
16)Kansas State
17)Indiana
18)Penn State
19)Marshall
20)Coastal Carolina
21)USC
22)SMU
23)Iowa State
24)Oklahoma
25)Boise State
Dropped from the rankings: No. 19 Virginia Tech, No. 21 Minnesota, No. 23 NC State
Others receiving votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona State 7, Appalachian State 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego State 1
