Nick Anderson(Wake Forest) has Big Day for Deacs on Saturday with 11 Tackles and 3 Interceptions vs. VA Tech:Anderson now a household name and a ‘Rudy’ in the makings!!!

Nick Anderson, a Wake Forest Demon Deacon defensive back, is becoming a household name this week, after his performance this past Saturday versus the Virginia Tech Hokies…Nick Anderson has become “The Man”, and let’s learn more about Nick Anderson, from David Kehrli, with the Burlington Times-News…

from David Kehrli, with the Burlington Times-News:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A blood-stained black jersey with gold numbers and trim emerged from the huddle of Wake Forest football players gathered at the 50-yard line of Truist Field Saturday night.

A cut suffered in the preceding Atlantic Coast Conference game blemished Nick Andersen’s chin, thus dripping down his jersey, serving as a battle scar from his efforts.

As he celebrated in all his gameday glory, the true freshman walk-on was hoisted on the shoulders of his teammates for his performance in Wake Forest’s 23-16 victory against No. 20 Virginia Tech.

“They were calling him ‘Rudy’ and they were chanting, ‘scholly, scholly,’ ” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said, acknowledging his players’ calls to reward the walk-on with a scholarship. “So I think we’ll definitely be taking care of that next semester.”

Andersen’s three interceptions and 11 tackles were at the center of a stout defensive showing by the Demon Deacons (3-2 overall, 2-2 ACC) that held a prolific Virginia Tech offense to a season-low point total and elicited the praise of his teammates.

“He is an absolute dog,” Wake Forest defensive tackle Sulaiman Kamara said. “For him to be a walk-on on a Division I level and do what he did these last couple games and (against Virginia Tech), that just shows you that if you put the time and dedication into anything, you can make anything happen. I’m absolutely so proud of him. When we brought him up in the middle of the field, everybody’s yelling, ‘Put him on scholarship,’ because he’s earned it. He has absolutely earned it.”

Rudy, but with a way better game …

ICYMI: Freshman walk-on Nick Andersen, blood-stained jersey, cut chin and all, had 3 interceptions and 11 tackles in Wake Forest’s upset of Virginia Tech.

“He’s an absolute dog.”

“That kid is the definition of a Wake Forest football player.” https://t.co/KGch3lKFTS — David Kehrli (@DavidKehrliTN) October 25, 2020