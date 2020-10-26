Speedway Children’s Charities to Host ‘Not-So-Scary Halloween Drive-In Movie’ Friday

‘Hotel Transylvania’ to play on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 16,000-square-foot SpeedwayTV on Friday to benefit local children’s organizations

WHAT:

Charlotte Motor Speedway and Speedway Children’s Charities will host a “Not-So-Scary Halloween Drive-in presented by Coca-Cola Consolidated” movie fundraiser featuring the 2012 family comedy “Hotel Transylvania” on the speedway’s 16,000-square-foot HDTV.

WHEN:

Friday, Oct. 30. Gates open at 5 p.m. The movie is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

WHERE:

The screening will take place in the infield of Charlotte Motor Speedway. Guests will proceed to the infield via the Gate 26 (Turn 3) tunnel. Audio will be available through a low-frequency FM radio station to encourage guests to remain in their vehicles.

TICKETS:

Tickets are only $30 per car, with proceeds benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities. Tickets are available online at www.speedwaycharities.org/charlotte/ or at the gate while supplies last.

DETAILS:

Guests are encouraged to remain in their vehicles for the duration of the event to practice proper social distancing and to wear a face mask when leaving their vehicles to use the restroom facilities.

The first 300 guests will receive a gift bag courtesy of sponsors at Coca-Cola, Advance Auto Parts, CookOut and Sysco. Additional food and beverages will not be for sale, but guests are welcome to bring their own.