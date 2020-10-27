Joy Cone, Mya Lewis, Maidson Young, Jaydyn Newsome and Taylor Haynes lead Panthers to win in Triad Blue Chips Women’s Basketball Action
Joy Cone, Mya Lewis, Maidson Young, Jaydyn Newsome and Taylor Haynes lead Panthers to win in Triad Blue Chips Women’s Basketball action….Cone and Lewis from Shining Light Academy/SLA, Young from Northwest Guilford HS, plus Newsome and Haynes, from Northern Guilford HS….
Way to go ladies. I really enjoy working with this team.#luke137 pic.twitter.com/8XbSYexsLQ
— Harold Cone (@CoachCone15) October 27, 2020
