Joy Cone, Mya Lewis, Maidson Young, Jaydyn Newsome and Taylor Haynes lead Panthers to win in Triad Blue Chips Women’s Basketball action….Cone and Lewis from Shining Light Academy/SLA, Young from Northwest Guilford HS, plus Newsome and Haynes, from Northern Guilford HS….

Way to go ladies. I really enjoy working with this team.#luke137 pic.twitter.com/8XbSYexsLQ — Harold Cone (@CoachCone15) October 27, 2020