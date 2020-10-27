Joy Cone, Mya Lewis, Maidson Young, Jaydyn Newsome and Taylor Haynes lead Panthers to win in Triad Blue Chips Women’s Basketball Action

Posted by Andy Durham on October 27, 2020 at 11:05 am under Amateur, High School | Be the First to Comment

Joy Cone, Mya Lewis, Maidson Young, Jaydyn Newsome and Taylor Haynes lead Panthers to win in Triad Blue Chips Women’s Basketball action….Cone and Lewis from Shining Light Academy/SLA, Young from Northwest Guilford HS, plus Newsome and Haynes, from Northern Guilford HS….

