NFHS School Honor Roll Program Acceptance – Southwest Guilford High School

The National Federation of State High School Associations is pleased to announce that Southwest Guilford High School has earned Level 1 status within the NFHS School Honor Roll Program.

This national distinction honors the dedication and commitment that your school and coaches have to your students and to education-based programs. Your coaches have been equipped with research-based and student-centered curriculum that will assist them in their journey as an interscholastic coach. Your school has joined a national community of schools that value the professional development of their coaches and the learning experience of their students.

This is an achievement that your school and community should celebrate, and we want to help. We hope you will display your NFHS School Honor Roll banner for your school and community to see. We also want to talk about your achievement on our social media channels and we hope you will join us.

Thank you for your commitment to professional development, which advances our interscholastic programs and creates a better experience for the young people participating. Congratulations again on earning your Level 1 status within the NFHS School Honor Roll Program!

Sincerely,

Dr. Karissa L. Niehoff:NFHS Executive Director

Daniel T. Schuster:NFHS Director of Educational Services

**********These guys have worked extremely hard during a difficult time to accomplish this Level 1 certification. Our goal as a staff is to work towards our Level 2 status by the first of the new year. At this time I believe we are the only public school in Guilford County that has this certification as a staff.**********

Proud of our staff!

Brindon Christman-Southwest Guilford High High School Athletic Director

Great job Coach Christman and all Southwest Coaches! @SWCowboys_Athl pic.twitter.com/wavtf5EDas — SouthWestGHS (@SouthWestGHS) October 27, 2020