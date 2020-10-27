Wake Forest Freshman Walk-On Safety Nick Andersen named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week
Wake Forest freshman walk-on safety Nick Andersen has been named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week. It’s his third national award of the week to go along with the Walter Camp and College Sports Madness National Defensive Player of the Week awards.
— David Kehrli (@DavidKehrliTN) October 27, 2020
