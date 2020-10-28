Austin Barnes(Greensboro Grasshoppers) and his Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series CHAMPS again after 32-year Drought for LA:Dodgers Back On Top Again!!!!!

It’s been 32 years, but the LA Dodgers are back on top, and World Series Champions….Austin Barnes, the former Greensboro Grasshoppers second baseman, but he he played behind the plate, as the catcher for the Northern Division All-Stars, in the 2012 South Atlantic League All-Star Game….

And Austin Barnes was representing the Greensboro Grasshoppers and his former skipper/manager David Berg tonight, as he caught the final pitch for the final out, behind home plate, as the catcher for the 2020 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers….

It had not happened for the Dodgers since back when Tommy Lasorda, Oriel Hershiser, and Kirk Gibson got it done for LA, back in 1988…

Austin Barnes got it done tonight, and Greensboro has another CHAMPION, and we thank, and send Congratulations to Austin Barnes, for a job well done….

Austin Barnes tonight/Tuesday night in the finale, went 1-3, with a run scored for the Dodgers…Austin Barnes had a HR and a SAC bunt RBI, back on Friday night, in Game Three for the Dodgers…A Bunt and a Blast that night for Barnes…

Just great to see a former Greensboro Grasshopper doing so well….

Austin Barnes, a WORLD SERIES CHAMPION!!!!!

(Who caught the last out of the 2020 World Series? Austin Barnes, the former Greensboro Grasshopper.)

And then he/Barnes, put the ball in his back pocket…..

**********Notes from Bill Hass, with the Greensboro Grasshoppers for many years, with Bill on Baseball..Bill Hass, also the former baseball writer for the News and Record….*********

++++++++++Former Hopper Austin Barnes caught the last two games for the Dodgers in the World Series. After Julio Urias struck out the final batter, Barnes put the game ball in his back pocket. His one-out single in the bottom of the sixth inning led to the controversial move by Rays manager Kevin Cash to pull starter Blake Snell, who had been cruising. Barnes eventually scored the Dodgers’ first run and they went on to win 3-1.

He played here in 2012. Even though the Marlins knew his future was as a catcher, he played 2B most of the season. In 123 games (only 16 as a catcher) he hit .318 with 12 HR and 65 RBI. That was a good team — 80-59 under David Berg but lost in the championship round to Asheville.++++++++++

from www.espn.com:

ARLINGTON — They may gotten a little help from the opposing manager in Game 6, but the Los Angeles Dodgers finally won their World Series, the first for the franchise since 1988 and the first in three tries for them over the past four years.

The Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Tuesday night behind a stellar effort from their bullpen, with six relievers combining for an eight-inning shutout after starter Tony Gonsolin allowed a solo home run to Rays rookie sensation Randy Arozarena in the first.

Corey Seager, who batted .400 with two home runs and 5 RBIs for the series, was named World Series MVP, one round after earning NLCS MVP honors.

from www.espn.com:

ARLINGTON, Texas — Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash’s decision to pull starter Blake Snell in the sixth inning of Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday is one he’s likely to regret for a long time.

With the Rays leading 1-0, Snell was throwing arguably his best game of the season. He had struck out nine Los Angeles Dodgers hitters in 5? innings while giving up just two hits.

To the dismay of many, Snell’s second hit allowed — to No. 9 hitter Austin Barnes(Greensboro Grasshoppers) with one out in the sixth — brought Cash to the mound. Cash opted for reliever Nick Anderson, who promptly gave up a double, a game-tying wild pitch and an RBI groundout, putting the Rays behind in the game for the first time 2-1.

The Dodgers went on to win 3-1 to wrap up the seventh World Series title in franchise history.

Cash said the decision to pull Snell was made because the top of the Dodgers’ order was coming up again, and he wanted to avoid having him face the lineup a third time.

In the last 7 years, there have been World Series MVPs from South Caldwell High School and Northwest Cabarrus High School. — Bret Strelow (@bretstrelow) October 28, 2020

Madison Baumgarner from South Caldwell HS with the SF Giants and Corey Seagar from Northwest Cabarrus HS with the LA Dodgers…

Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA#WorldSeriesChamps — Justin Turner (@redturn2) October 28, 2020

Justin Turner had to leave the game, due to testing positive for the Coronavirus/COVID-19…Justin Turner, LA Dodgers third baseman…