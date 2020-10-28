Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) has committed to attend College and play College Football for the Miami of Ohio Redhawks

Kamell Smith, from Eastern Guilford High School has committed to attend College and play College Football for the Miami of Ohio Redhawks…

We congratulate Kamell Smith on this college announcement, and remind everyone that Kamell Smith played his high school football for Coach Tony Aguilar at Eastern Guilford, and Kamell played basketball at Eastern Guilford, for Coach Joe Spinks….Kamell was led at Eastern Guilford HS by principal Lance Sockwell, the son of Eastern Guilford community great, Boyd Sockwell….

Kamalle/ThatBoy_Mell with some strong roots at Eastern Guilford High School…..And now on his way to join the Miami of Ohio Redhawks…