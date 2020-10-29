Dudley High School Community mourns loss of former Dudley Panthers’ girls basketball player, LaKiya Rouse

‘I wish she was still here’ | Loved ones mourn the sudden death of Guilford County Deputy LaKiya Rouse

26-year-old LaKiya Rouse left work at the Greensboro Courthouse last week, feeling sick. The next day, she passed away, after testing positive for COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Family, friends, and colleagues gathered at Dudley High School Wednesday night, to say goodbye to 26-year-old LaKiya Rouse.

The Guilford County bailiff died suddenly last week, after testing positive for COVID-19.

Although the rain didn’t let up, it didn’t stop a small crowd from coming together in a short – yet emotional – event, to pay tribute and remember Deputy Rouse.

The Dudley High School grad was working as a bailiff at the Greensboro Courthouse. She felt sick and left work early last Tuesday. After being admitted to the hospital, Rouse died, less than 24 hours later.

The Sheriff’s Office reported she tested positive for the coronavirus, but no medical official has linked COVID to her death.

“We are in a difficult time…dealing with COVID and all the other things that are taking place. A time when we need each other. So for that family to lose someone that was so pivotal to their life… she’s going to be missed from her family. She’s gonna be missed from the courthouse. She’s going to be missed in a lot of ways,” said District Court Judge Larry Archie.

Archie said Rouse had been working in his courtroom earlier that week. Her unexpected death came as a shock to him – and so many others.

“She only spent a couple of times with me in the courtroom, but her presence was felt every time she was in the courtroom,” he said, “She brought the energy, she brought the passion. She loved her job.”

Manuel Williamson is still processing the grief, after losing his best friend.

“She helped me get through a lot of things, I helped her get through a lot of things,” he said, “I love her to death. I wish she was still here.”

The Greensboro Courthouse reopened Wednesday. The County closed it last week as a precaution after the Sheriff’s Office learned of Rouse’s positive coronavirus test.

LaKiya Rouse with Dudley High School girls basketball…..

5’10″Senior

Graduated in 2012

By Steve Huffman Special to the News & Record Feb 2, 2012…..CLICK HERE for LaKiya Rouse photo….

GREENSBORO — Dudley’s girls broke open a close game with a fourth-quarter blitz on Friday and captured 59-40 victory over Western Guilford in a Metro 4-A Conference showdown.

Dudley led only 35-33 entering the last period, but played exceptionally well in the closing minutes, outscoring the Hornets 24-7 behind 3-point baskets by Moriah Davis and Lakiya Rouse, and a pair of field goals by Essence Abraham.

“It was up to us to either step up or just coast,” said Rouse, a senior forward who scored 10 points, one of three Panthers to finish in double figures. “We stepped up.”

Dudley (16-5, 9-1) on several occasions appeared ready to put away the Hornets (13-9, 4-7) before finally accomplishing the task. The Panthers jumped to a 7-0 lead to start the game and went up 35-25 midway through the third quarter following a pair of baskets by Abraham.

Western countered with an 8-0 run to close the period, with Brittany Clency scoring off a pass from Yakira Hairston to end the stretch and pull the Hornets to within two.

But Dudley dominated thereafter, with Davis draining a 3-pointer to open the final period. By the time Rouse rattled home a 3-pointer with 3:10 remaining, the Panthers lead had swelled to 50-35.

Dudley coach Frank McNeil said he challenged his team before the start of the fourth quarter to increase its defensive intensity. The challenge worked, as the Panthers forced the Hornets into numerous turnovers.

“When your offense isn’t clicking, you’ve got to get your points somehow,” McNeil said. “I only wish we could put together four quarters like this, not just the fourth.”

Western Guilford coach Shonna Polk said foul trouble factored greatly into Dudley’s strong fourth quarter showing. Hornets point guard Carnique Mark saw limited action in the final period after picking up her fourth foul. Polk said Western had trouble getting the ball into the frontcourt with Mark on the bench.

“I felt like we were going to step up in the fourth quarter and win, I really did,” Polk said.

Western Guilford’s Clency led all scorers with 23 points. At halftime she had 15 of the Hornets’ 21 points.

Western Guilford (13-9, 4-7) — Brittany Clency 23, Karimah Dean 8, Letricia Smith 5, Deja Everett 2, Tirzah Witherspoon 2.

Dudley (16-5, 9-1) — Essence Abraham 14, Moriah Davis 11, Lakiya Rouse 10, Akela Maize 8, Lauryn Jackson 4, Makala Rouse 4, Kennedy Currie 4, De’onna Smith 3, Tamaya Carter 1.

Sister Makala Rouse played college basketball at Campbell University…..

**********from GreensboroSports.com:The Rouse Sisters were a great tandem/combo/duo for Dudley girls basketball, back in the day, and LaKiya Rouse will be missed…RIP:LaKiya Rouse**********

LaKiya Rouse obituary from the News and Record online at www.greensboro.com:

Rouse, LaKiya Louise

Greensboro- LaKiya Louise Rouse, 26, passed away October 21, 2020 at Wesley Long Hospital.

A private family service will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 N. Elm Street. Public viewing will be held on October 31, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Family visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m.

LaKiya was born in Greensboro, NC to Marvin and Roberta Rouse. She was a member of Word Church of Greensboro, and enjoyed playing basketball and spending time with her family, especially her new nephew. She loved everybody.

LaKiya was a graduate of Saint Augustine’s University with a bachelor of science in sports management. She was currently employed by the Guilford County Sheriff Department as a deputy sheriff. She was previously employed by the US Postal Service.

She was preceded in death by her uncle Ronnie Hargrove, grandmother, Nettie Rouse, and nephew Chance Strong-Dale. LaKiya is survived by her parents Marvin and Roberta Rouse, brother SaQuan Rouse (Lamonique) and sister, MaKala Rouse, both of Greensboro, and bonus brother Tiquawn Hickman (Kiyonna Hall); nephew, Jah’Quan Rouse; bonus niece and nephew Kamille and Dakota Hickman; maternal grandparents, Robert E. Hargrove and Louise Hargrove (Donald) and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and special friends.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association by contacting 1-800-LUNGUSA, in memory of LaKiya Rouse.

The family requests all flowers to be delivered to Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel.

Masks and social distancing are requested.

Online condolences and a link to the livestream of the service may be found at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.