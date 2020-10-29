Professional Wrestling mourns the loss/death of Tracy Smothers:Former “Southern Boy/Young Pistol” gone at age 58

from www.wrestlinginc.com:

Pro wrestling legend Tracy Smothers has passed away at the age of 58. Smothers announced in November 2019 that he was battling lymphoma, and was facing a second battle with the cancer. He had suffered some heart damage from the first round due to heavy chemotherapy. Smothers just underwent surgery for a hernia 11 days ago.

In an update, Timothy Denison noted on Facebook that Smothers passed away this morning/Wednesday morning at around 4:24am, due to his fight against cancer.

Funeral arrangements and a “Celebration of Life” will be announced in the near future for Smothers’ family, friends and fans. Denison noted that Smothers is survived by his mother, sister, two brothers, two sons, and his girlfriend.

Several promotions, wrestlers and WWE Hall of Famers are paying tribute to Smothers on social media today. Below are statements from WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, the NWA, OVW, CM Punk, Adam Pearce, Edge, Eric Bischoff, Ricochet, Taz, Ricky Morton, Mustafa Ali, and others:

Tracy Smothers passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that Tracy Smothers passed away today at the age of 58.

A native of Springfield, Tennessee, Smothers teamed with Steve Armstrong, as his career began in Florida Championship Wrestling. The duo competed in WCW as The Southern Boys and The Young Pistols and were engaged in a long rivalry with The Fabulous Freebirds tandem of Michael Hayes & Jimmy Garvin.

After another stint on the independent wrestling circuit, Smothers began wrestling in WWE as Freddie Joe Floyd. Smothers shared the ring with icons such as Triple H and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin during his time with WWE. Later, the wrestling veteran had a memorable run with ECW.

WWE extends its condolences to Smothers’ family and friends.

I’m saddened to hear the passing of dear friend Tracy Smothers. Thanks for the years of friendship. Tracy & I had been checking in w each other every couple days regarding the health situation both of us are going through. This is another hard loss in the sport of pro wrestling. pic.twitter.com/APy9F7ifSY — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) October 28, 2020

RIP Tracy Smothers….a legit man’s man who just passed and with courage and dignity. ?? — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) October 28, 2020

I just heard the sad news about Tracy Smothers passing. We lost a good one today – a great worker who made everyone he worked with better. Tracy was a good friend for 30 years – we worked together in CWF, WCW, ECW, WWE, IWA Japan, and countless indies. #RIPTracySmothers pic.twitter.com/kjap5FEFQw — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 28, 2020

This is so sad, Tracy Smothers was legitimately one of the toughest men to step inside a professional wrestling ring. He wrestled a bear for god's sakes ?. My condolences to his friends and family… #TracySmothers #RIPTracySmothers pic.twitter.com/m6qT5M1sgI — Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph__) October 28, 2020