The Morning Run becomes, “I’m Singing/Walking In The Rain”:Top Ten List for this Week

Today’s Morning Run was highly notable due to the heavy rain…That is why today’s Morning Run turned into, Walking/Singing in the rain….

That’s the way she went this morning…Running became walking with an umbrella in the Thursday morning rain….

Got in a few miles today, and that is not bad, considering how hard it was raining….

We move on with The Morning Run, in the rain, and that The Top Ten List is just around the corner…

To get us going we have Singing in the Rain, from Gene Kelly….This is one of those songs that can be heard time after time…

Click Below for the video show from Gene Kelly…



Next up we have Walking in the Rain, from Unlimited….Click Below for our video…



For our spiritual tune of the day, we have Angels Watching Over Me, and you need that when you are walking in the rain…..Here are the Oak Ridge Boys with the song of the day from them…



Just to get this raining workout in, is like striking Gold, and it is not easy to walk in the pouring down rain, while carrying an umbrella…But, we have John Stewart and Stevie Nicks, bringing us some Gold today…CLICK ON…



At times when you get home, you feel like you are just stumbling in…Here are Suzy Quatro and Chris Norman, with Stumbling In…

CLICK ON..



Now here’s our Top Ten for this week…

Top Ten Halloween Candies…

1)Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

2)Snickers Bars

3)Mr. Goodbar

4)Nestle’s Crunch Bar

5)Krackle Bars

6)Tootsie Rolls

7)Whatchmacallit Bars

8)The Zero Bar

9)Homemade Brownies

10)Twizzlers

**********There you go, as we go out of here for this week…Be sure to stay dry, and get back in here with us, next week….**********