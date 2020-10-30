Bubba Wallace to drive the Michael Jordan/Denny Hamlin #23 car on the NASCAR circuit next season
Bubba Wallace will be driving car #23 for Michael Jordan and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin’s team for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series…
.@BubbaWallace will be driving car #23 for Michael Jordan and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin’s team @23XIracing for the 2021 @NASCAR Cup Series
First on @CBSThisMorning Friday: Wallace and Hamlin unveil the new car live. pic.twitter.com/mW0MlwTFu0
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 30, 2020
