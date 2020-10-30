Carolina Panthers fall 25-17 to Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football:Late Interception by QB Teddy Bridgewater ends shot at comeback victory

Final from Thursday Night Football on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling the action….Panthers fall to (3-5) with the loss, and the Falcons improve to (2-6) with the win….

Final:Atlanta Falcons 25, Carolina Panthers 17

Panthers’ QB Teddy Bridgewater threw a late interception, and that killed a Panthers’ drive that might have allowed them to tie the game, and send it into Overtime…Bridgewater was 15-23 passing for 176 yards, with 1 TD pass and the one interception, and that one INT. proved to be very costly for the Panthers…

The Falcons’ QB Matt Ryan was 21-30 for 281 yards, with 0 TD’s and one interception….Falcons’ WR Julio Jones with 7 receptions for 137 yards, and Jones with receptions for key first down yardage, in the first half of play….

The Panthers WR/RB Curtis Samuel with one TD rushing and one TD receiving for Carolina on Thursday night…

When the Panthers’ defense needed a stop, they couldn’t get it, and when the Panthers’ offense needed the key play, they could not come through/find it…..

To make matters worse, FOX 8 interrupted the game for a Tornado Warning and it was not a Tornado Watch, but that delayed our viewing on the game, and it was like we know it is raining, but we need to see if the Panthers and Teddy Bridgwater can bring the fans another victory, but what we got was for all intents and purposes, too much weather, and not enough Panthers football, on Thursday night….And that is just one fan’s observations….

We appreciate the efforts of FOX 8 and their weather staff with Van Denton, but Thursday night might be one of those nights, where the weather should have been up in the left hand corner of the screen, instead of the Football Game on FOX…Give the football the big portion of the screen and put the weather on the scroll at the bottom of the screen, and also move them to the upper left hand corner of the TV screen……

Tonight’s game is history, but we missed some key parts of the defining moments in this contest, due to the weather taking over the broadcast….

Time to move on I guess, but boy, what a bad way for the Panthers to finish…They end up with another loss, and team owner David Tepper, might just be getting restless…