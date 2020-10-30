Dabo Swinney Issues a Statement on his Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Testing Positive for COVID-19/Coronavirus:Lawrence a “NO-GO” for Saturday vs. Boston College

Coming in from 24/7 Sports.com and CLICK HERE for all of the key/important details…..

***********On Thursday, it was revealed that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19. The likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College at the very least.**********

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney released the following statement on Lawrence’s positive test:

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

True freshman and former five-star recruit DJ Uiagalelei is expected to start Saturday’s game.

The recent talk about Lawrence circulated around next year’s NFL Draft and the No. 1 overall pick. Lawrence is the presumptive first selection.

Lawrence teased that he was uncertain about his future and didn’t officially rule out a return to Clemson in 2021. Swinney addressed those comments on Thursday.

“I mean, we’ll certainly let him stay if that’s what he wants to do,” Swinney said Thursday during an interview on SiriusXM Radio, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “But I’d be surprised if he’s back with the Tigers next year, but who knows? You never know. I didn’t think Christian Wilkins was coming back, but he did.”

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Lawrence was asked about his future, considering he still has one year of eligibility left after the conclusion of this year’s college football season.

“I don’t know, I mean we’ll just have to see how things unfold,” Lawrence said. “I think there’s a lot of factors in that. Honestly just playing this year, putting everything I have into it. Not really focusing on next year, whether I leave or stay or whatever. Obviously, I have the option to do either one.

“My mindset has been that I’m gonna move on, but who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen. So just really focused on this year and not trying to look ahead. Not trying to worry about that. Obviously, I can’t control it and really just trusting that God has a plan for me, no matter where that is. No matter where I go, whether it’s across the country, whether it’s close to home, whether I stay another year. No matter what it is we’ll work it out. So I’m not sure, that’s a tough one. But we’ll see how it all unfolds.”