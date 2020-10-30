Danny Pigge’s Pigskin Preview:ACC, APP State, Charlotte, ECU and more(Looking at the Locals)

Saturday College Football games on the Danny Pigge Pigskin Preview…See the Danny Pigge Ameriprise Financial ad on the right hand column, here at the GreensboroSports.com website….

Wake Forest(3-2) at Syracuse(1-5) 12 Noon…On ACC Network and on 98.1 FM radio locally…

Wake Forest with Malik Puryear(High Point Christian Academy) on DL, Spencer Clapp(Eastern Guilford HS) on the O-line, and Michael Frogge(Northern Guilford HS) at TE….

Boston College(4-2) at Clemson(6-0) 12 Noon…ABC/TV 45 locally…..

Notre Dame(5-0) at Georgia Tech(2-4) 3:30pm…ABC/TV 45 locally…..

Virginia Tech(3-2) at Louisville(2-4) 4pm on ACC Network…

Virginia Tech with QB Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS), WR Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) and LB Alan Tisdale(Page HS)…

Charlotte(2-2) at Duke(1-5) 7pm on ESPN3 and on 98.3 FM radio locally/730 AM radio in Charlotte….

Duke with DB/Safety Isaiah Fisher-Smith(Page HS)

Charlotte with DB Lance McMillan(Grimsley HS) and WR Chris Wiggins(Grimsley HS)

North Carolina(4-1) at Virginia(1-4) 8pm on ACC Network and on 94.5 FM radio locally…..

North Carolina with Nick Mackovic(Page HS) on the O-line, Carson Burgess(Southeast Guilford HS) is at wide receiver, and Myles Murphy(Dudley HS) on the defensive line…

Appalachian State(3-1) at Louisiana-Monroe(0-6) 4pm on ESPN3 and on 600/1320/1230/920 AM radio locally…..

Appalachian State with Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) at WR and Elijah Dirrassouba(Page HS) at DL, and Tre Caldwell, from Southeast Guilford HS, at DB…..

from Friday night:

East Carolina(1-3) at Tulsa(2-1)….Local radio on AM 980/Game update shows ECU over Tulsa, 20-17 with 6:19 left in the third quarter….End of 3rd Quarter:ECU 20, Tulsa 20

ECU with LB Chad Stephens(Southeast Guilford HS), LB Alex Angus(Page HS), DB Nolan Johnson(Southwest Guilford HS), DB C.J. Crump(Page HS) and Myles Berry(Dudley HS) at DB for East Carolina…

N.C. State(4-2) OFF

Bryson Speas(Dudley HS) on the offensive line, and Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) at DB/Safety, for N.C. State, and State has Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) on their roster, at #2 on the depth chart at Kicker…