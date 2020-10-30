Robert Innella named HC Ragsdale High School Boy’s Lacrosse Program

Announcement from Ragsdale High School and Athletic Director Deborah Jones.

It is with great pride and excitement that we welcome Coach Robert Innella to Ragsdale High School to lead our Men’s Lacrosse Program. Robert Innella, a decorated goalkeeper during his time at Northwest Guilford, is set to begin his first season as the head coach for Ragsdale High School men’s lacrosse program. Throughout the interview process, Coach Innella demonstrated a true passion for student-athletes and a vision that aligns with the goals we have established for our athletic program

The addition of Robert Innella to our coaching staff is another step forward for the Ragsdale Men’s Lacrosse program. Robert has worked previously at Northwest Guilford as an assistant coach. His experience as a successful goalkeeper, and assistant coach will be invaluable for our current student athletes,