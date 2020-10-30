Update on Powerade State Games for 2021:Top Notch Venues at the 2021 Powerade State Games!

Top Notch Venues at the 2021 Powerade State Games!

The Raleigh-Durham area is home to some of the best sport venues in the state, many of which we are excited to be using for the 2021 Powerade State Games. Cary Tennis Park, Durham County Stadium, the Triangle Aquatic Center and the newly completed Wake Competition Center are just a few we have on the schedule. These venues alone will host a variety of sports like Figure Skating, Ice Hockey, Lacrosse, Pickleball, Swimming, Tennis, and Track & Field. Check our your sport’s specific page to see what venue you’ll be utilizing in 2021 and be on the look out for registration to open soon!

Triangle Badminton and Table Tennis is another top notch venue that we’re excited to be using in 2021. While Table Tennis has been a part of the Powerade State Games before, it hasn’t been seen in the Games since 2016 when the Games were last in the Raleigh-Durham area. In fact, it was hosted at this same venue which was then known as the Triangle Table Tennis Center. Since then, the venue has become a multi-sport facility and added Badminton to mix. It seemed only natural for us to follow suit and we are excited to be adding Badminton to our sport line-up for the first time ever in the history of the Powerade State Games. Check out each sport’s specific page for more details about both of these great events!

North Carolina is already well represented in the first ever Virtual State Games of America but we’d love to see more of our participants join in! Offering Archery, Cycling, Disc Golf, Duathlon, Figure Skating, Fishing, FootGolf, Golf, Karate, Rowing, Run/Walk, Swimming & Taekwondo, there is something for everyone. Visit the State Games of America website for more information and to register today!