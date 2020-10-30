Van Denton(FOX 8 Weather) responds to Tornado/Storm cutting into the Carolina Panthers’ football game on Thursday night

Van Denton(FOX 8 Weather)…..

For those upset by the cut-in during the Football game for a Tornado Warning in Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham and Caswell Counties, I am sorry we had to do that and interrupt your view of the game. We did keep a slit(split) screen up at the same time. It was our best option.

I totally understand and respect your position. The last thing I want to deal with or do is break into a program so important. At the same time, we are required to break into programming.

It is a Catch 22. Even management was involved because we knew it was a situation that would upset many. Either way we would go, it would make many unhappy.

I read all the nasty and profane messages and responded to each over the past few hours. Still, we have a responsibility to cover severe weather, especially Tornado Warnings.

Fortunately, at 1:50am, it appears the severe weather threat is winding down and I am now ready to head home. Sleep well everyone.