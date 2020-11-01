Caldwell Academy(20-0) takes NCISAA State Volleyball Championship, Three-Games-to-None, over Gaston Day

Caldwell Academy takes the NCISAA 2-A Volleyball Title on Saturday, as the CA Eagles take the Championship at home, over Gatson Day, 3-0(25-20, 25-17, 25-20)….The Caldwell Academy Eagles not only win the 2-A State Championship, the Eagles complete their season with a perfect (20-0) record

We will have more from Chris Black, on this great Championship Season, coming soon…

