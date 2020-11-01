Donavan Platt(Ragsdale HS) has committed to attend and play College Football at Army/West Point

Here is the word on Twitter on Ragsdale High School, Class of 2021 wide receiver/defensive back, Donavan Platt….Platt has committed to attend and play college football at Army/West Point, on the Banks of the Hudson, in New York….

Donavan Platt stands at 5’11 and checks in at 170 pounds…..

C/O 2021…WR/DB…Ragsdale Football…..Metro 4A All-Conference…..

Philippians 4:13Folded hands…..Committed to @ArmyWP_football…..

Congratulations to @DonavonPlatt6 on committing to continue his football career at Army!#WholeCliqueEatin pic.twitter.com/XcSjkgcJ2j — Will Bradley Sports Performance (@willbradleysp) November 1, 2020