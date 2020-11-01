Former WWE Wrestler Mick Foley speaks out on ‘Presidential Policy” just 3 Days Prior to Election Day 2020

**********from former WWE wrestler Mick Foley on Twitter:**********

THREE DAYS TO GO.

The President is blatantly trying to suppress as many votes as possible.

My question for Trump supporters: why are you ok with this?

THREE DAYS TO GO. The President is blatantly trying to suppress as many votes as possible. My question for Trump supporters: why are you ok with this? pic.twitter.com/zqSQ52Kexg — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 1, 2020