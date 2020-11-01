Former WWE Wrestler Mick Foley speaks out on ‘Presidential Policy” just 3 Days Prior to Election Day 2020
**********from former WWE wrestler Mick Foley on Twitter:**********
THREE DAYS TO GO.
The President is blatantly trying to suppress as many votes as possible.
My question for Trump supporters: why are you ok with this?
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 1, 2020
